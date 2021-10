Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 08:18 Hits: 8

IPOH: A total of RM46.5mil has been allocated by the Perak government to help small and medium entrepreneurs (SME) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/19/perak-allocates-rm465mil-to-aid-smes