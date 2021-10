Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 07:36 Hits: 10

KUANTAN (Bernama): A used car dealer in Pahang has been conned out of RM158,800 by a man who allegedly failed to deliver eight cars to him. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/19/used-car-dealer-swindled-out-of-rm158800