Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 07:36 Hits: 11

IPOH: Perak Umno hopes the Election Commission (EC) will issue the standard operating procedure for the upcoming Melaka state election soon. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/19/melaka-election-umno-perak-will-wait-for-sop-announcement-before-sending-election-workers