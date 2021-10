Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 07:35 Hits: 10

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africa's fabled eastern glaciers will vanish in two decades, 118 million poor people face immanent drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate change could also shave 3% off continental GDP by mid-century, the U.N. climate agency warned on Tuesday. Read full story

