Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 07:34 Hits: 9

KUCHING: Some 90.7% of Sarawak's adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, says the state Health Department. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/19/almost-91-of-sarawak039s-adult-population-fully-vaccinated