Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 15:44 Hits: 7

Scores of schools throughout the U.S. are using federal pandemic relief toward athletic programs. Both Democrats and Republicans agree the money shouldn’t be used for sports, but schools argue that funding helps improve students’ experiences and overall wellness.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/1018/Sports-over-academics-Schools-use-COVID-aid-for-athletics?icid=rss