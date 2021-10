Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 16:17 Hits: 5

A former college basketball player has launched an app for athletes and employees of universities and sports organizations to register real-time, confidential reports of sexual abuse, doping, and discrimination.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/1018/Athletes-want-to-improve-locker-room-culture.-This-app-may-help?icid=rss