Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Following the downfall of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Europe's center-right parties need to rethink what they stand for, beyond a claim to technocratic competence. The alternative, as Kurz’s example shows, is a quasi-authoritarian politics that regards democratic institutions as pesky obstacles for a charismatic leader.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/austria-kurz-downfall-lesson-for-europe-conservatives-by-jan-werner-mueller-2021-10