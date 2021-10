Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:40 Hits: 7

As the current president of the G20, Italy has taken up a proposal to create a Global Health Board, modeled on the highly successful Financial Stability Board that was created in response to the 2008 financial crisis. By opposing the idea, China is showing that it isn't ready for global leadership.

