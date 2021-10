Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 16:43 Hits: 8

With the Global North still dragging its feet while billions of people around the world remain vulnerable to COVID-19, a new coalition of leading philanthropies has come together to press for meaningful action. Failure to address this crisis means that we will almost certainly fail in the face of the next one, too.

