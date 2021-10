Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 08:41 Hits: 7

Over time, denaturalization has rightly come to be seen as a violation of human rights. But, as recent histories of the problem show, the international community still faces the same conundrum that it did a century ago, when droves of newly stateless people appealed to it for protection.

