Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 11:55 Hits: 2

The goal of US policy toward the island should be to reduce uncertainty about America’s intentions and its ability to make good on them, while underscoring to Chinese leaders the economic and military costs of aggression. As much as China’s leaders want Taiwan, they also want to maintain power and the Communist Party’s political monopoly.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-policy-to-prevent-chinese-invasion-of-taiwan-by-richard-haass-2021-10