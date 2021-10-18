Pediatrician Welcomes Imminent Approval of COVID Vaccine for Kids 5-11 Amid Opposition to Mask Mandates

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:31 Hits: 8

The Biden administration is launching a national vaccination campaign for about 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccine will be two doses and one-third as potent as the one being given to people over the age of 12. An independent panel is set to offer a recommendation to the FDA that evaluates the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in late October. We’re joined by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, pediatrician and co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission, to speak more about the rollout of the vaccine for kids. “It’s really important, if we want to go back to normal, for our kids to get this vaccine,” says Dr. Hanna-Attisha. “We need all hands on deck to improve our vaccination rates.”

