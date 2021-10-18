As CIA Ramps Up Anti-China Actions, Why Doesn't Congress Oppose Biden's New Cold War ?

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:41 Hits: 7

We speak with Ethan Paul, a former reporter with the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong who is now with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. China’s military revealed last week that it had conducted beach landing and assault drills in the province across from Taiwan. This comes as the CIA has set up a new mission center focused solely on China. CIA Director William Burns has described China as “the most important geopolitical threat facing the United States.” Paul says there has been almost no “meaningful dissent among Democrats” in Congress about “the need to make sure that we don’t let this beast run out of control.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/18/china_taiwan_us_conflict_part_2