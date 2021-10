Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 05:58 Hits: 6

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in the Georgian capital for the first leg of a three-nation visit to the Black Sea region to show support for allies and partner states in the face of Russia's "destabilizing actions."

