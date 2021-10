Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 06:21 Hits: 7

Hundreds of people demonstrated in the large Polish cities of Warsaw and Krakow to call for better treatment of refugees, many of whom are using the “Belarus route” to enter the European Union from the Middle East and elsewhere.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-poland-protest-migrants/31515959.html