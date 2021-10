Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 08:44 Hits: 8

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court will consider a request next month to transfer former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced last year to 16 years in a Russian jail, to the United States, his lawyer told TASS news agency on Monday. Read full story

