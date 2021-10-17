The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two years after October 17 protests, Lebanon's economic crisis worse than ever

Two years after October 17 protests, Lebanon's economic crisis worse than ever Two years after Lebanon's so-called October 17 movement began with major nationwide protests, disillusionment and fear prevail in the country. Several prime ministers have come and gone since 2019, but the protesters’ demands have not been met. FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin speaks with Lynn Harfoush, an executive committee member of the National Bloc political party, who remains undeterred.

