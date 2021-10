Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 16:51 Hits: 6

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Vulnerable Indian migrant workers in Kashmir will be moved to army and police camps for protection after several were killed by militants, the police chief on the Indian side of the disputed region said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/18/india-to-move-some-migrant-workers-in-kashmir-to-army-camps-after-killings