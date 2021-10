Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 18:48 Hits: 8

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen Americans and one Canadian citizen are among the Christian Aid Ministries workers kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/18/16-americans-1-canadian-among-kidnapped-christian-missionaries-in-haiti--ministries-group