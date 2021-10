Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 00:09 Hits: 1

Venezuela's government said it suspended dialogue with the US-backed opposition to protest the extradition of fugitive Alex Saab, a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro, from Cape Verde to the US.

