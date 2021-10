Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 02:59 Hits: 4

Two Hindus and at least four Muslims have died in ensuing violence in Bangladesh. Religious tensions erupted following a viral, "insulting" social media image.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-muslims-hindus-protest-amid-religious-unrest/a-59529693?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf