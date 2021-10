Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 09:16 Hits: 5

A Russian film crew has landed on Earth after filming scenes for the world's first feature movie shot in space.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-movie-crew-returns-after-shooting-aboard-space-station/a-59530394?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf