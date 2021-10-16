Pope Francis Calls for a More Just, Humane and Fraternal World

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 19:00 Hits: 1

Addressing the IV World Meeting of Popular Movements on Sunday, Pope Francis launched an urgent appeal to achieve a "more just, united, and fraternal world" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No to neocolonialism. Conflicts must be resolved within the framework of multilateral organizations such as the United Nations. We have already seen how interventions, invasions, and unilateral occupations end even if they are done under the noblest motives or garb," Pope Francis remarked.

He supported the liberalization of COVID-19 vaccine patents so people access immunizations. Besides the cancellation of underdeveloped countries' external debt, he called for an end to aggression and sanctions.

The head of the Catholic Church asked the large mining, oil, forestry, real estate, agribusiness extractive corporations to stop destroying forests, wetlands, and mountains and polluting rivers and seas.

To combat the impact of COVID-19 in vulnerable populations, Pope Francis proposed the reduction of the working day and the establishment of a universal basic income so that people have access to the most basic goods.

He made a special call on big food corporations, arms manufacturers and traffickers, and the media to avoid activities that promote violence and war, inflate prices, or contribute to disinformation, defamation, and slander.

"The fight against hunger requires overcoming the cold logic of the market, avidly focused on mere economic profit and the reduction of food to just another commodity, and strengthening the logic of solidarity," Pope Francis said.

#8M | In Latin American alone, more than 23 million women have fallen into poverty due to social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

