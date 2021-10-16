U.K Labels Lawmaker Amess’ Murder as a Terrorist Incident

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 22:55 Hits: 1

On Saturday, the London Metropolitan Police classified the stabbing murder of lawmaker David Amess as a terrorist incident.

Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed during a meeting with electors in eastern England. He was a fervent Catholic and a supporter of the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Brexit).

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the same crime scene in Leighton-on-Sea. He is held at a police station in Essex.

"It is believed he acted alone. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time. However, inquiries are continuing into the circumstances," Police officers said.

We’re devastated to hear of the death of Sir David Amess, a huge dog lover who always supported our work. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and the community he served. Thank you, Sir David, for caring & making a difference to the lives of dogs here in the UK. pic.twitter.com/MHZumAFcTb October 15, 2021

"He was one of the kindest and sweetest people in politics...adopting laws to end cruelty to animals or going to great lengths to reduce energy poverty," Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted.

"He was well-liked by lawmakers and (Parliament) staff. Over nearly four decades, he earned a reputation as a kind and generous man," House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle recalled.

Amess is the second lawmaker to be murdered over the past five years. In 2016, the Labour Party representative Jo Cox was also killed by a neo-Nazi murder amid the Brexit referendum process.

