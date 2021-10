Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 06:46 Hits: 4

The army is investigating a soldier suspected of firing towards protesters during Thursday's deadly clashes over the Beirut blast probe. Meanwhile, families of the blast victims have backed the judge leading the probe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-army-probes-soldier-over-firing-at-protesters/a-59529838?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf