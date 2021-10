Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 08:14 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - The British authorities are considering more safety measures for parliamentarians after a lawmaker was stabbed to death, interior minister Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/17/uk-says-considering-more-safety-measures-for-lawmakers-after-attack