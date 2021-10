Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 05:21 Hits: 5

Thousands of pro-military protesters rallied in central Khartoum Saturday, vowing not to leave until the government is dissolved in a threat to Sudan's transition to civilian rule.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211017-thousands-of-sudanese-protesters-demand-dissolution-of-transitional-government