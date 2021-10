Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 06:19 Hits: 5

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo launched a new political party Saturday, formally breaking ties with those who ran his former party while he spent years facing war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court.

