Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 06:02 Hits: 6

IPOH: Hotels in Pangkor have recorded 78% in occupancy rate, making it the highest number of rooms booked in the state since the reopening of state borders. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/17/pangkor-hotels-record-78-in-occupancy-rate-more-tourists-arrivals-expected-in-perak-says-exco-member