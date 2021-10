Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 06:25 Hits: 7

JOHOR BARU: Over RM2.5mil worth of luxury car spare parts and alcohol were seized by the Customs Department here following checks on two lorries separately. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/17/over-rm25mil-worth-of-luxury-car-parts-and-booze-seized-in-johor