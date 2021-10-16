Trump's 'Big Lie' is on the ballot by way of delusional GOP candidates anxious for his endorsement

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 11:03 Hits: 4

Democracy may have prevailed in the face of former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election but unfortunately the "Big Lie" is still a problem.

According to Yahoo! News, the future of democracy is still hanging in the balance because Trump is still pushing his agenda by way of Republican candidates supporting his baseless claims.

“The single biggest issue — the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers — is talking about the election fraud of 2020’s presidential election,” Trump said at a rally held in Iowa as he once again claimed the election was stolen from him.



On nearly all levels of government, there are Republican candidates hoping to receive Trump's support. In order to receive that, they are echoing his post election lies. In fact their political allegiance to Trump has become so prevelant, Democrats have dubbed them as "propagators of 'the Big Lie.'"

Josh Mandel, a Republican Senate candidate in the state of Ohio, has made Trump's big lie one of the key focal points of his campaign.

"I'm the only candidate in this race who's willing to stand up all over Ohio, and all over America, and say that I believe the election was stolen from Donald J. Trump," Mandel said.

When Mandel was asked if he thought his stance would hurt him in the long run, he said, "It’s the right thing to do for our country. And I don't care how it impacts me politically."

A number of election experts and political analysts have weighed in with their concerns about the message being conveyed by Trump loyalists running for key positions in government. According to Larry Norden, director of the Brennan Center for Justice, the message is clear.

"We have people who are running explicitly on the platform that the election results would have turned out different if they were in power in 2020," Norden said, adding, "And I think it's going to be up to the voters in the place where they do elect their election officials to say, regardless of party, it's not acceptable to politicize the elections."

Trump has also insisted that Republican voters may be less likely to cast ballots in 2022 or 2024 if the 2020 election is not overturned in his favor.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020, Republicans will not be voting in ʼ22 or ʼ24,” Trump said. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do."



However Nate Persily, a Stanford Law School professor and election expert, argues otherwise.

"The allegations of voter fraud are more about defining a set of beliefs for a political tribe than it is about persuasiveness, trying to persuade a group about the utility of their vote," Persily said. "I have not seen evidence in the U.S. that those kinds of messages lead to demobilization."

