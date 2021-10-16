Trump won't stop trying to hijack democracy -- but Adam Schiff is not having it

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 12:09 Hits: 5

Former President Donald Trump is still obsessed with his election defeat and continues to hoover over the Republican Party like a dark cloud. However, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-N.Y.) is determined to make Trump's actions on Jan. 6 and his longterm agenda crystal clear to prevent it from happening again.

Speaking to C-SPAN's Book TV, Schiff, the Intelligence Committee chairman, explained what his intention is going forward.

"We want to show the country just how Jan. 6 came about -- and not just the mechanics of that day, in terms of the participation of the white nationalist groups ... but rather how this big falsehood about our elections propelled thousands of people to attack their own government," Schiff said on "Book TV."

He also highlighted his dominant questions.

"What did the president know about who was coming to this rally and what did he do when he found out?" Schiff asked. "Why did it go on so long? And so there are a lot of important unanswered question."

Schiff's remarks come months after Trump's second impeachment following his attempt to overturn the election that subsequently led to the deadly insurrection on the U.S Capitol. In an effort to focus on "election interference involving the Trump campaign and Ukraine," Democratix lawmakers did not succeed in having Teump convicted in the Senate.

Despite Democratic lawmakers push back against Trump, he believes their actions are a personal attack and nothing more. In a recent statement, Trump said, "The Radical Left Democrats tried the RUSSIA Witch Hunt, they tried the fake impeachments, and now they are trying once again to use Congress to persecute their political opponents."

However, Schiff argued otherwise as Democrats have a different focus now. Per the Las Vegas Sun, the New York lawmaker says, "the select committee expects to uncover fresh information about Trump's involvement that January day, as he encouraged the mob of his supporters to head to the Capitol and 'fight like hell' tho reverse his electoral defeat to Joe Biden."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/trump-has-no-plans-to-stop-his-attempted-hijacking-of-democracy-but-adam-schiff-is-not-having-it/