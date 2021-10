Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 12:54 Hits: 5

One year after #EndSARS protests rocked Nigeria, police have warned against a repeat to mark the anniversary. The largest protest in Nigeria's history ended after the army reportedly killed at least 12 demonstrators.

