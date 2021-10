Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 11:59 Hits: 6

NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211016-nasa-launches-history-making-probe-to-study-jupiter-s-asteroids