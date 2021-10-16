Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: More boosters soon to be in the mix

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 11:30 Hits: 5

NY Times:

So what happens now? There are further steps at the F.D.A., then steps at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the process ends with the states. Here’s how it breaks down.

Also significant - the rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations among adults under 50 is about 15 times higher for unvaccinated people than for fully vaccinated people. For those 50 to 64, the hospitalization rate is 31 times higher for unvaccinated people, according to CDC data.

Zeynep Tufekci/NY times:

The Unvaccinated May Not Be Who You Think

There has been strikingly little research on the sociology of the pandemic, even though billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent on vaccines. The assumption that some scientific breakthrough will swoop in to save the day is built too deeply into our national mythology — but as we’ve seen, again and again, it’s not true.

The research and data we do have show that significant portions of the unvaccinated public were confused and concerned, rather than absolutely opposed to vaccines.

Some key research on the unvaccinated comes from the Covid States Project, an academic consortium that managed to scrape together resources for regular polling. It categorizes them as “vaccine-willing” and “vaccine-resistant,” and finds the groups almost equal in numbers among the remaining unvaccinated. (David Lazer, one of the principal investigators of the Covid States Project, told me that the research was done before the mandates, and that the consortium has limited funding, so they can poll only so often.)

Furthermore, its research finds that the unvaccinated, overall, don’t have much trust in institutions and authorities, and even those they trust, they trust less: 71 percent of the vaccinated trust hospitals and doctors “a lot,” for example, while only 39 percent of the unvaccinated do.