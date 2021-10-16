Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 07:58 Hits: 5

Philippe Grand, a former chief conservator at the Paris archives, was the first person to reveal evidence of the October 17, 1961 massacre of Algerians in the heart of Paris – one of the darkest chapters of postwar French history. Almost forty years after the hushed-up killings, testimonies by Grand and his colleague Brigitte Lainé helped ensure the massacre was finally recognised in a Paris court. As France marks the 60th anniversary of the atrocity, Grand spoke to FRANCE 24 about his role in safeguarding, and later revealing, the evidence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211016-we-did-our-job-nothing-more-the-archivists-who-proved-1961-paris-massacre-of-algerians