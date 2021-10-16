Iraqi activist in Germany rescues migrants using GPS coordinates

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 09:38 Hits: 6

Ihab al-Raoui, an Iraqi immigrant living in Germany, plays an essential role in rescuing migrants in distress, sometimes thousands of kilometres away. Since 2016, al-Raoui has managed to save migrants stranded at sea or in the forest, help with missing persons searches, and return the bodies of deceased migrants to their families. He does it all remotely, with the help of a Facebook page he created with friends.

