Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 10:26 Hits: 6

JOHOR BARU: Stern action must be taken on those responsible for dropping the review application for the Pulau Batu Puteh case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), says Johor MCA Youth. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/16/take-stern-action-on-those-responsible-for-dropping-pulau-batu-puteh-review-application-says-johor-mca-youth