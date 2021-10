Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 02:47 Hits: 9

The World Health Organization has been under pressure after nearly two dozen of its employees were accused of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-to-deploy-experts-to-prevent-sexual-abuse-after-drc-scandal/a-59524097?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf