Officer killed in anglophone Cameroon after shooting 4-year-old girl at checkpoint

A four-year-old girl was shot and killed by a police officer on October 14 in Buea, in southwestern Cameroon. She was hit by a bullet when the officer fired shots at a vehicle that failed to stop at a police checkpoint. Checkpoints are a common sight in the region, a hotspot of tension between anglophone separatists and French-speaking government forces. Protests erupted after the incident and the crowd beat the officer responsible to death.

