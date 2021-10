Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 05:43 Hits: 7

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday will become the first French head of state to take part in commemorations of the massacre by Paris police of protesters at a rally 60 years ago against France's rule in its then-colony Algeria.

