KUALA LUMPUR: Those needing a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to perform the umrah can make an application to the Health Ministry, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/16/covid-19-those-needing-vaccine-booster-for-umrah-travel-can-apply-to-health-ministry