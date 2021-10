Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 06:28 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: Fully-vaccinated travellers entering the country will begin serving a reduced quarantine period of seven days from Monday (Oct 18), says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/16/covid-19-seven-day-quarantine-for-fully-vaxxed-travellers-close-contacts-from-monday-oct-18