Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 06:55 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is on a mission to have an automated external defibrillator (AED) installed at all buildings. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/16/kj-on-mission-to-place-live-saving-aeds-in-all-buildings