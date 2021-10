Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 07:24 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: As of noon Saturday (Oct 16), water supply had resumed to some 99.5% of the 998 areas affected by a scheduled water cut, says Pengurusan Air Selangor Bhd. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/16/air-selangor-water-supply-995-restored-after-scheduled-disruption-klang-only-area-not-at-100