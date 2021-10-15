Tucker Carlson slings homophobic remark about Pete Buttigieg's paternity leave

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 23:00 Hits: 9

Surprising absolutely no one, Tucker Carlson took U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave as an opportunity to sling homophobic comments about Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten. Buttigieg began his paternity leave in August in order to spend time with the couple’s twins, Joseph August and Penelope Rose. Buttigieg, mind you, has already started making some work appearances at the time of writing, though a number of outlets—including Politico and local CBS outlets—are covering his leave as his being missing in action amid supply chain issues. I wouldn’t describe someone who has made appearances on CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, NPR, and others within the past week alone as MIA, but okay.

“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child,” Carlson ranted during a Thursday night segment of his show. “Paternity leave, they call it. Trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.” Ah, precisely the snide, homophobic, misogynist, and dismissive verbiage we’ve come to expect from Fox News.

In an ideal world, we wouldn’t have to discuss what Carlson says or thinks, but given that he has an enormous platform thanks to Fox News, what he spews is important—at least, to some people. Carlson has spouted off conspiracy theories about COVID-19, invoked white nationalist conspiracy rhetoric while talking about immigration, and argued that progressives talking about race have hurt the nation. He’s a big fan of giving sexist smears air time, has no issue stomping on vulnerable trans youth, and, at this point unsurprisingly, loves to rant about Black Lives Matter and bolster hysteria about antifa.

Thankfully, many folks on Twitter—where the clip of Carlson’s homophobia has gotten a lot of attention—are speaking up both in support of Buttigieg and paid paternity leave in general.

I'm glad @SecretaryPete is taking time to care for his new children. All parents deserve paid family leave. In Sweden dads get 11 weeks. 12 in Spain. 35 in Japan. Willful ignorance and bigotry like Tucker's holds us back. #ncpolhttps://t.co/hVkiCAdN0b October 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson mocked Pete Buttigieg for being a gay parent. Any remaining Fox News advertisers should be destroyed for their embrace homophobia. https://t.co/JXQQjwvMEt October 15, 2021

Wow is this despicable, even for Fox News. Tucker Carlson attacks Pete Buttigieg for being on family leave with his newborn twins by taking a swing at Sect Pete's masculinity. "Paternity leave, they call it. Trying to figure out how to breast-feed. No word on how that went." https://t.co/eOUtmoxpP4 October 15, 2021

Awful, childish, and homophobic stuff from the highest-rated conservative cable host in America. https://t.co/bTYHzjnbnK October 15, 2021

Imagine if a liberal newscaster said this about a conservative politician https://t.co/ooxm8ztISw October 15, 2021

Not only is Tucker Carlson a liar, conspiracy theorist, and white supremacist, he’s also a homophobe. Here he mocks Pete Buttigieg, saying he’s on paternity leave, “trying to figure out how to breastfeed”. How does his show still have advertisers? Who are they? pic.twitter.com/DWf0C7RDbx October 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson when Pete Buttigieg takes time off to take care of his newborn twins: pic.twitter.com/dHkcHfclWr October 15, 2021

The kicker? As pointed out by LGBTQ Nation, Fox News actually offers six weeks of paternity leave—and some from the network have openly praised the policy.

Sign the petition to Fox News: It is time to fire Tucker Carlson.

You can watch Carlson’s rant below if you’re able to stomach it. You can also relive the delight of Buttigieg hitting it out of the park while being interviewed by Chris Wallace not once, but twice on Fox News.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2058261