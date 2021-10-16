What the nunchuck is going on in Arizona? Attorney general’s video gets widely mocked on Twitter

Category: World Hits: 7
Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich must be under a lot of stress. He is considered the Republican Party’s best chance at turning Sen. Mark Kelly’s seat red this coming election. He’s the front-runner for the nomination to run against Sen. Kelly. But he’s also, up until recently, been on the list of MAGA-lite officials who aren’t delusional enough to support all of the fact-free conspiracy theories Trumpers would like investigated. Trump has attacked Brnovich for not complying with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and has endorsed more overtly fascist candidates to replace run-of-the-mill fascists like Gov. Doug Ducey.
After Trump aimed one of his oafish attacks on Brnovich in May, Brnovich began adding more ultra-right-wing histrionics to his platform. This included writing some strongly worded letters to the Department of Justice about how they were being soft on immigration and calling the DOJ’s well-warranted leeriness over the Cyber Ninja election fraud farce-recount debacle in Arizona partisan. Recently, Brnovich has added some anti-vaxx nonsense to the public exhibits showing how low he will go to win his party’s nomination. It is all a posturing toward the two-dimensional, 1990s action star concept of masculinity that Donald Trump represents.
On Friday, Mr. Brnovich took that fragile masculinity to its foregone conclusion and tweeted this video of himself, showing everyone his nunchucks skills. Literally.
The video.
That’s real. He and someone or someones said you know what a good idea is? Why don’t I/You do that nunchuck thing you’re always doing. The Arizona attorney general then gave someone his phone, that person is either much taller than Brnovich or they got up on a stool, and then somebody says allrighty, let’s do this. Then, 54-year-old Mark Brnovich shows you his sweet nunchucks skills. As you might imagine, the responses were *chef’s kiss*.
What might really be happening is explained in one tweet.
Here’s an important breakdown of Arizona’s Republican field.
Warning: strong language ahead.
And the 1990s.
And 1990s cinema.
And my personally favorite.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2058268