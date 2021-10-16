Eleven years after retirement, corrupt Kansas City detective Roger Golubski faces federal scrutiny

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 01:20 Hits: 10

Retired Kansas City, Kansas, cop Roger Golubski is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation after multiple reports of his exploitation and terrorizing of Black residents of Kansas City have finally received attention. According to CNN, while Golubski has been accused of multiple things, he has not faced charges in any incidents. Many reports against him fell through the cracks until federal prosecutors in Kansas announced on Thursday that a grand jury would be looking into his past.

Golubski, a detective who retired in 2010 with the rank of captain, allegedly used his badge to exploit and rape Black women. He also allegedly coerced some of them into fabricating testimonies and planting evidence to clear cases he investigated, CNN reported. The allegations are detailed in a lawsuit filed by Team Roc, the philanthropic branch of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company, against the Kansas City Police Department. The lawsuit seeks investigatory records associated with Golubski and other corrupt cops, according to The Kansas City Star.

Last week, Team Roc took out a full-page advertisement inThe Washington Post calling on the Department of Justice to investigate alleged misconduct by this former officer and others. They called the corruption of police officials in Kansas City "one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history."

“The police and eyewitness reports of criminal behavior perpetrated by members of the Kansas City, Kansas police department, over the past several decades, are staggering,” the advertisement said. “They detail graphic accounts of rape, murder, sex trafficking and corruption so rampant and so blatant, it would be shocking if even a single allegation were true.”

While a Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed “receipt for requests for investigations,” they declined to comment further due to pending litigation.

Horrific recollections from Golubski’s victims found that the former officer consistently used his power to take advantage of women, knowing they would be too afraid to speak up.

“I couldn’t believe he did that,” one woman said in her deposition. “He is supposed to be a police officer. You don’t do that to people.”

She testified that as the assaults continued, both at her residence and in his police car, she was afraid to report anything as criminal cases against her children were pending. “I wanted to but I was scared … he would do something to me or have somebody do something to me,” she said.

Amid allegations of exploiting victims and witnesses, the corrupt cop was also accused of being on the payroll of a local drug kingpin and of framing people for serious crimes they did not commit.

Investigations into Golubski’s actions were sparked when a man identified as Lamonte McIntyre was freed from prison after serving 23 years for two murders he did not commit in 2017. Investigations leading to his arrest were handled by Golubski. Golubski is accused of being "a dirty cop who used the power of his badge to exploit vulnerable black women, including black women who worked as prostitutes," said a 2019 civil complaint filed by McIntyre.

Since McIntyre's release, allegations against Golubski have received coverage in local newspapers including The Kansas City Star. The paper's editorial board has referred to him as a "lifelong criminal" involved in the unsolved murders of at least a half dozen Black women.

But this federal investigation isn’t the first against Golubski—it’s only the first of its scale. According to The Kansas City Star, last year the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it shared information about “possible federal violations” committed by Golubski with authorities. During a deposition in 2020, Golubski was asked about accusations against his name including “raping women and coercing women into giving false testimony, some of the grossest acts of corruption a police officer can commit.” At that time, he declined to comment and pleaded the fifth.

“On the advice of my attorney, I invoke my Fifth Amendment Constitutional Rights,” Golubski replied, KCUR reported.

According to CNN, among those who testified as witnesses in front of prosecutors was former Police Chief Terry Zeigler, who was once Golubski’s partner. Zeigler said he not only knew more than a half dozen former officers who have or will also testify, but that he had spent two hours last month testifying before grand jurors at a federal courthouse in Topeka.

“They were trying to understand how I didn’t know or was I trying to cover up things about Roger that I knew,” Zeigler told CNN. “I don’t mind talking and telling people because I don’t have anything to hide.”

At this time, Golubski faces no charges or formal punishments.

The Midwest Innocence Project tweeted Thursday that they were hopeful for results and encouraged others to read CNN's report.

We are encouraged to hear that federal officials are looking into the injustice in Kansas City, Kansas, and hope there will be results. We have heard of investigations for years, but what the community deserves is justice. https://t.co/Itiru1YH4k October 14, 2021

"We have heard of investigations for years, but what the community deserves is justice," the organization wrote.

