News Roundup: Biden makes moves on climate; Texas, oh Texas; undoing Trump's cruelties

The Biden administration took a step forward in combatting climate change while taking two steps back in humanizing our immigration policies. Tucker Carlson remains a homophobic hack, with jokes that would have embarrassed a stand-up comedian in the 1980s. Texas continues attacking children, this time focusing on trans youth. John Deere workers are going on strike—10,000 strong. And Andrew McCabe gets his retirement back now that Trump is gone.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed:

Haaland announces key Biden administration move to combat climate change

Hatred on display as Texas House passes anti-trans youth athlete bill

Biden’s Supreme Court commission proves to be the farce we all expected

Donald Trump tried to destroy Andrew McCabe. A new settlement undoes some of the damage

Worker uprising: 10,000 John Deere workers go on strike, and two even bigger strikes loom

Biden admin says it may resurrect previous admin's cruel Remain in Mexico policy by next month​​​​​​​

Tucker Carlson can't resist making homophobic, demeaning aside about Pete Buttigieg's parental leave​​​​​​​

Federal charges for Capitol officer who helped Jan. 6 insurrectionist hide evidence​​​​​​​

And from the Daily Kos community:

A Southerner shows off his authentic Confederate flag

CNN: Manchin & Sinema say what they want cut. And it's bad. Very bad.​​​​​​​

